Saco Main Street Pumpkin Harvest Festival

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Main Street, Saco. sacomainstreet.wixsite.com/pumpkin

The annual Pumpkin Festival in downtown Saco celebrates its 19th year with a day filled with all sorts of seasonal fun. Activities include trunk or treat, meet and greet with a princess, inflatable race course and rock climbing wall, cornhole toss, costume contest, horse drawn wagon rides, face painting, doughnut-eating contest, pumpkin carving, dance performances, pie-eating contest and more. Several local crafters will be selling their wares, and there will be plenty of food available for purchase. At 3 p.m., there’s a surprise challenge event, making this already terrific day all the more enticing.

Fall Festival on the Farm

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Wolfe’s Neck Center, 184 Burnett Road, Freeport, $8, 3 and under free. wolfesneck.org/visit/events

Autumnal awesomeness by the ocean? Heck, yes! Head to Wolfe’s Neck Center for a wholesome fall festival that celebrates sustainable agriculture and the bounty of the season. The schedule includes kid- and family-friendly activities like hay bale climbing, animal interactions, demonstrations, face painting and local food from Salt Box Cafe, Tacos del Seoul, Empanada Club, Pasture Pops and the farm’s own cafe. You can also take a pumpkin hayride and, upon arrival at the pumpkin patch, pay cash for the perfect one.

Trash Can Turkey Roast

Noon Saturday. Hiram Community Center, 14 Historical Ridge, Hiram Village, $10 at the door. (207) 615-4390

Hiram Historical Society presents its third annual Trash Can Turkey Roast, prepared by Bald Mountain BBQ of Baldwin. It may sound like something only Oscar the Grouch would appreciate, but trash can turkey involves cooking a turkey outside beneath a garbage can and the end result is darn tasty. The full menu also features pork, coleslaw, cornbread and more. You can enjoy live tunes from David Foley, and a vintage road grader will be on display. At 1 p.m., the Great Ossipee Museum opens, so you can see its collection which includes a special exhibit on Hiram schools and churches, logging on the Saco and Ossipee Rivers and farm equipment.

