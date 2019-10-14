HIGH SCHOOLS

Abby Allen scored two second-half goals Monday as Biddeford remained unbeaten in field hockey with a 2-1 victory against visiting Westbrook.

Lily Ranco scored in the first half for the Blue Blazes (6-5-2) against the Tigers (13-0).

Megan Mourmouras and Anna Lavigne registered assists for Biddeford.

n Abigail Hewes’ shot off a penalty corner with 3:05 left gave Fryeburg Academy (8-4-1) a 2-1 victory against visiting Lake Region (8-4-1) at Fryeburg. Camden Jones also scored for Fryeburg and Delaney Meserve for the Lakers.

n Julie Mooney scored two goals to lead Oak Hill (9-5) past Boothbay Region (5-8) 3-1 at Wales.Desirae Dumais also scored for Oak Hill and Chloe Arsenault for the Seahawks.

GIRLS’ SOCCER: Elise MacNair scored three goals and assisted on another by Riley Fish to power Old Orchard Beach (2-9-2) to a 4-2 victory against visiting Waynflete (2-8-3).

LUGE

CHAMP LEAVES: Natalie Geisenberger of Germany, the seven-time defending champion and two-time defending Olympic singles gold medalist, said she won’t slide this season because she and her husband are expecting their first child in April.

Geisenberger plans to return next season and hopes to compete at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, where she could match fellow German Georg Hackl’s feat of three straight singles golds.

HOCKEY

ECHL: Jeff Taylor, a 25-year-old defenseman who signed with the AHL Hartford Wolf Pack in August, was assigned to the Maine Mariners by the Wolf Pack.

The Mariners’ blue line now consists of five defensemen with AHL experience: Taylor, Brandon Crawley, Jonathan Racine, Scott Savage and Zach Tolkinen.

BASEBALL

MINORS: Matthew Kent, who finished the year with the Portland Sea Dogs, won one of the nine Gold Glove awards presented by Minor League Baseball.

Kent posted a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage while handling 38 total chances in 1521/3 innings. He appeared in 28 games between Portland and Triple-A Pawtucket, including 24 starts.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Boston College junior quarterback Anthony Brown will miss the rest of the season with a leg injury.

Brown will have surgery within the next few days. The injury isn’t expected to be career-ending.

TENNIS

FEDERER DECIDES: Roger Federer said he plans to play at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Swiss great, a four-time Olympian, said “at the end of the day my heart decided I would love to play at the Olympic Games again.”

KREMLIN CUP: Italian veteran Andreas Seppi saved two match points before beating Christian Garin 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4) to reach the second round at Moscow.

SOCCER

ENGLAND MEN: England’s Football Association called on the European governing body UEFA to take “very stringent” action after the country’s European Championship qualifier against Bulgaria was stopped twice in the first half at Sofia, Bulgaria, because of racist chants and Nazi salutes from the home supporters.

During England’s 6-0 victory Monday, Bulgaria fans directed monkey chants at England players and did Nazi salutes.

n A prosecutor alleged that former England midfielder Paul Gascoigne sexually assaulted a woman on a train by “forcibly and sloppily” planting an unwanted kiss on her lips.

Staff and news services

