EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The anemic and injury-plagued New York Giants’ offense expects to get a little help when it plays the Arizona Cardinals this weekend in a game matching the first two quarterbacks taken in this year’s draft.

Giants tight end Evan Engram was optimistic Monday about playing Sunday at home, and there’s a chance running back Saquon Barkley also will be back.

Engram, who is having a breakout season, missed Thursday night’s 35-14 loss to the New England Patriots with a knee injury. Barkley has missed the last three games with a high ankle sprain suffered Sept. 15 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The status of top receiver Sterling Shepard is uncertain. He missed the Patriots game with his second concussion this season. He took part in individual drills Monday but Coach Pat Shurmur refused to talk about his status.

“It’s unfortunate,” Engram said of the team not having three major cogs in the offense. “We’ve talked about it. We can’t dwell on it. We have to keep moving.”

RAMS: Cornerback Aqib Talib and left guard Joe Noteboom are headed to injured reserve.

Talib, who has fractured ribs, is expected to return later this season. Noteboom sustained a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee Sunday and will miss the rest of the season.

JETS: New York activated tight end Chris Herndon after he completed a four-game suspension and waived linebacker Frankie Luvu.

Herndon was banned for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

BEARS: Right guard Kyle Long went on season-ending injured reserve because of a hip injury, and defensive end Akiem Hicks will miss time because of an elbow injury.

