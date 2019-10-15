Democratic majority leaders in the Maine Senate said Tuesday they would hold a series of town hall meetings in the weeks ahead to highlight their agenda for the next lawmaking session starting in January.

Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, said Democrats are gearing up to work hard for the state’s working class, with a focus on health care, property taxes, energy independence and protecting workers’ rights.

“Too many people feel like our government isn’t working for them. We are setting out to change that,” Jackson said in a prepared statement announcing the “Fighting for Maine” tour, which starts in Auburn on Monday, Oct. 28.

Jackson was joined by Senate Majority Leader Nate Libby, D-Lewiston, and Assistant Minority Leader Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic.

“I’m eager to get back to the State House, and work on ambitious, smart policies that will help grow our economy by attracting and retaining a well-trained workforce, investing in infrastructure that connects our state to the world marketplace, and supporting new growth in our heritage industries.” Libby said.

The town hall tour will hit five Maine cities or towns over a two-week period including Auburn, Presque Isle, Gardiner, Topsham and Winterport.

