The golf season has come to a close, field hockey and cross country begin their postseasons at the end of the week, the soccer and volleyball regular seasons are in their final days and even football is winding down.

As every game and meet take on greater importance, here’s an overview of every varsity sport at each school in our coverage area:

Golf

One week after Mt. Ararat repeated as the Class A team golf champion, Eagles standout Caleb Manuel repeated as the Class A individual champ Saturday at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro. Manuel shot an 18-hole round of three-under 69 and held off Portland’s Bennett Berg by two strokes.

“I was hitting decent wedge shots, but I was making putts when I needed to,” Manuel said.

Teammate Parker Bate shot an 81 and tied for 12th. Eli Schoenberg (84) tied for 17th and Ty Henke (85) tied for 23rd.

Football

Brunswick’s football team improved to 6-0 and first in Class B North following Friday’s 49-7 win at Falmouth/Greely. The Dragons look to go 7-0 Friday when they host 1-5 Brewer.

Morse fell to 1-5 and eighth in Class C South following a 40-0 home loss to Cape Elizabeth. The Shipbuilders welcome 5-1 York Friday.

Mt. Ararat’s eight-man team won its fourth game in a row and improved to 5-1 after a 36-28 home win over Gray-New Gloucester Saturday. The Eagles (second in the eight-man large team division) are at Maranacook (6-0) in a key battle Friday.

Boys’ soccer

Brunswick’s boys’ soccer team was 10-1-1 and second to two-time defending state champion Lewiston in the Class A North Heal Points standings after a 3-1 win at Edward Little and a scoreless tie at Cony. The Dragons hosted Bangor Thursday, then close the regular season at home versus Mt. Ararat Tuesday of next week.

Mt. Ararat was 5-4-2 and fourth in Class A North following Friday’s 1-0 home win over Messalonskee. The Eagles visited Lewiston Tuesday, went to Hampden Academy Thursday, then close at Brunswick Tuesday of next week.

In Class B South, Morse was 3-8 and 13th (only 11 teams make the playoffs) after beating visiting Oceanside (1-0) and host Lincoln Academy (2-1). The Shipbuilders were at Mt.View Tuesday, travel to Maranacook Saturday and close at home versus Medomak Valley Tuesday of next week.

Girls soccer

On the girls’ side, Brunswick was 8-2 and second behind two-time defending state champion Camden Hills in the Class A North Heals following wins over visiting Edward Little (4-0) and host Hampden Academy (1-0). After hosting Cony Tuesday and visiting Bangor Thursday, the Dragons go to Messalonskee Saturday and close at home versus Mt. Ararat Tuesday of next week.

Mt. Ararat was third in Class A North at 8-3 following wins at Cony (5-0) and Messalonskee (2-0). After welcoming Lewiston Tuesday and Hampden Academy Thursday, the Eagles close at Brunswick Tuesday of next week.

In Class B South, Morse was 5-5-1 and eighth following wins at Oceanside (8-0) and Lincoln Academy (3-2). The Shipbuilders were home against Mt. View Tuesday, go to Maranacook Saturday and close at home versus Medomak Valley Tuesday of next week.

Field hockey

Mt. Ararat’s field hockey team was 9-4 and fifth in the Class A North Heals following a 1-0 home win over Brewer and a 3-1 loss at Mt. Blue. The Eagles finished the regular season at Brunswick Tuesday.

Brunswick was 7-6 and seventh in the region after downing visiting Morse (4-2) and host Edward Little (3-0) last week. The Dragons finished at home versus Mt. Ararat Tuesday.

In Class B South, Morse was 5-8 and 11th (only eight teams make the playoffs) after a 4-2 loss at Brunswick, a 5-1 home setback to Belfast and Monday’s 3-0 setback at Maine Central Institute. The Shipbuilders closed at Oceanside Wednesday.

The field hockey playoffs begin this weekend. The quarterfinals are Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Those games will be played on the fields of the higher seeds.

Volleyball

The Brunswick/Mt. Ararat co-op volleyball team was 1-10 and clung to the 11th and final playoff spot in Class A following home losses to Cheverus (3-1) and South Portland (3-0) last week. After going to Sanford Wednesday, Brunswick/Mt. Ararat is at Thornton Academy Saturday and closes at home versus Biddeford Tuesday of next week.

Cross country

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference cross country championship meet will be held Saturday in Augusta.

Press Herald staff writer Kevin Thomas contributed to this story

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: