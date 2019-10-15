SACO – Blanche L. Demers, 89, of Saco died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Seal Rock Health Care. She was born Dec. 29, 1929, in Biddeford, the daughter of Henri and Melina (Henri) Labonte and was educated locally.

On July 15, 1950, she married Lucien R. Demers in St. Andre’s Church in Biddeford.

She was employed for 20 years at Vallee’s Steak House in Portland and then managed the Colony Motel in Pine Point, retiring in 1990.

Blanche enjoyed golfing and had been a member of the Dutch Elm Golf Course; she liked traveling and wintering with her husband in Dania, Fla.

Preceding her in death were Lucien, her husband of 59 years, on July 18, 2009, her grandson, Dustin Demers on Sept. 18, 2018, and nine siblings.

She is survived by: five sons: Donald L. Demers and wife Diane of Old Orchard Beach, Benoit N. Demers and wife Diane of Yulee, Fla., Mark E. Demers and significant other Brenda Estes of Waterboro, John G. Demers and wife Sandy of Biddeford, David R. Demers and significant other Maura McNally of Hollis; her sister, Georgette Warren of Missouri; sister-in-law, Gloria Demers of Biddeford; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be from 9-11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, Maine 04005. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., in the Hope Chapel. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Blanche may be made to:

Hospice of Southern Maine

180 U.S. Route 1

Scarborough, ME 04074

