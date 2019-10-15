Spectrum, a telecommunications company that provides internet, phone and cable service in Maine, is experiencing outages in and around Portland.
The lack of internet service caused Portland city officials Tuesday evening to postpone a public meeting at which they were going to hammer out details in the city’s recreational marijuana licensing procedure. They expected they would be able to livestream the meeting, and opted to postpone it when they realized their internet service was down.
Andrew Russell, a Maine spokesman for Spectrum, said the interruption was caused when an excavator unaffiliated with the company was digging in downtown Portland and damaged a fiber-optic cable.
“Our team is currently on the scene and working to repair the damage,” said Russell. “We appreciate our customers’ patience while we work to restore services as soon as possible.”
Several local businesses reported they had lost internet service earlier in the day.
This story will be updated.
