BASKETBALL

Carsen Edwards scored 26 of his 30 points in the third quarter, and Tremont Waters finished with 24 points Tuesday night as the Boston Celtics continued their impressive preseason with a 118-95 victory against the Cavaliers in Cleveland.

Boston, which is 4-0 in the preseason, rested its top seven players, and went with a starting lineup that included Edwards with Semi Ojeleye, Grant Williams, Robert Williams and Brad Wanamaker.

Javonte Green added 16 points for Boston, which led by as many as 23 points.

CYCLING

FROOME RECOVERING: Four months after a career-threatening high-speed crash left him with multiple fractures, Chris Froome has resumed training in the hope he can compete for a record-equaling fifth Tour de France title.

“I’m on the road to recovery still,” Froome said. “I’ve made it back onto the bike in this last month, which has been fantastic. I’m heading in the right direction.”

TENNIS

EUROPEAN OPEN: Andy Murray captured a tour-level match in Europe for the first time in 16 months, defeating Belgian wild card Kimmer Coppejans 6-4, 7-6 (4) at Antwerp, Belgium.

Murray, a former No. 1 who is still working his way back to his best after having hip surgery in January, took a 3-0 lead in the first set before double-faulting three times to be broken back. He broke again in the 10th game to seal the set but had to come from a break down twice in the second to force the tiebreaker.

KREMLIN CUP: Daniil Medvedev of Russia withdrew from the event in Moscow because of fatigue, two days after winning the Shanghai Masters.

SOCCER

NATIONS LEAGUE: The U.S. men’s soccer team lost to Canada for the first time in 34 years, allowing second-half goals to Alphonso Davis and Lucas Cavallini in a 2-0 defeat at Toronto.

A little over two years after the Americans failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup by losing at Trinidad and Tobago, they saw their 17-match unbeaten streak against their northern neighbor come to an end.

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS: With a tying goal in stoppage time, Spain earned the point it needed against Sweden to qualify for the 2020 tournament, and Ireland missed its chance to seal a spot in next year’s event by losing to Switzerland.

GOLF

WOODS’ BOOK: Tiger Woods is writing what he describes as his definitive story in a memoir titled “Back.” No publish date has been announced.

The memoir will cover Woods from his youth as a golf prodigy to his rise as the youngest Masters champion and the only player to hold all four major titles at the same time. It will delve into his slide from injuries and his high-profile personal issues that led to divorce, along with his comeback from four back surgeries to win the Masters at age 43 for his 15th career major.

