Gabriel Panzo had two goals and an assist on Tuesday as Portland shut out visiting Kennebunk 5-0 in boys’ soccer.

Allan Bemdibe and Panzo scored first-half goals for the Bulldogs (8-3) and Anselmo Tela had two goals in the second half.

Alex Millones, Paulo Julio and Basillo Mangombo added assists. Henry Flynn had five saves for the shutout.

Benson Furber made three saves for Kennebunk (8-2-2).

WAYNFLETE 3, ST. DOMINIC 1: Joey Ansel-Mullen set up the first goal and scored the third as the Flyers (12-1) tallied three times over the final 16:27 of the opening half in beating St. Dom’s (4-7-2) at Portland.

Henry Hart opened the scoring from Ansel-Mullen. Luca Antolini then converted a pass from goalie Aidan Carlisle before Ansel-Mullen closed out the Waynflete scoring with an assist from Oliver Burdick.

Philip Kiehl scored for the Saints in the second half.

Matt Gosselin made 13 saves for the Saints; Carlisle stopped four for Waynflete.

CHEVERUS 0, THORNTON ACADEMY 0: The Stags (5-4-3) and Trojans (4-6-2) played to a draw at Saco.

Nick Lea had four saves for the Trojans, and Harrison Bell had three for Cheverus.

RICHMOND 10, VALLEY 0: Dakotah Gilpatrick scored five goals as the Bobcats (9-2-1) cruised to a win at Richmond.

Andrew Vachon had three goals and six assists, figuring in all but one of the goals. Cole Alexander added a pair of goals.

Tom Bishop made 19 saves for Valley (2-8-0).

HALL-DALE 11, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 0: Akira Warren scored six goals to inch closer to the school’s single-season record as the Bulldogs (13-0-1) beat the Falcons (1-11-1).

Josh Nadeau and Camden Adams each added a pair of goals for Hall-Dale. Kai Lucas, Beka Bolkvadez and Adam Scovil also scored, and Sam Sheaffer made one save for his sixth shutout of the season.

WINTHROP 6, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 2: Rowan Goebel-Bain had four goals and an assist as the Rambers (6-7) beat the Phoenix (3-11) at Jay.

Winthrop scored three times in the second half to break open a one-goal game. Kjaergaard Andreas and Colby Emery also scored goals in the win, and Jacob Smith made six saves.

Jack Gilbert and Caleb Finelli scored for Spruce Mountain.

