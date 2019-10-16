PORTLAND — As part of the city’s revaluation process, the Assessor’s Office will host two upcoming forums to further detail the process and let owners know what to expect.

A session for commercial property owners will be held Nov. 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Portland Public Library’s Rines Auditorium. A forum for residential property owners will be held Nov. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the same location.

“In addition to these two scheduled forums, we will be visiting neighborhood association meetings and other community events in which we can engage further with residents.”said Chris Huff, the city’s assessor.

The city retained Tyler Technologies CLT Appraisal Services to conduct the multi-year reassessment project on over 24,000 city parcels. The project started in February 2019 and will continue through mid-2020, culminating in updated values being used for the Fiscal Year 2021 tax billing cycle. The last revaluation was done in 2006.

