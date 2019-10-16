SACO – Eileen H. Daignault, 89, of Saco, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving family at Avita of Wells, on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.

Eileen was born in Biddeford, on Aug. 18, 1930, daughter to the late Adele and Andrew Harding. She graduated from Biddeford High School in 1949 where she met her future husband, Ralph J. Daignault. They married on June 2, 1956, and spent 61 years together until his passing in 2018.

She was a member of Southern Maine Healthcare Auxiliary and active in many charitable organizations. She enjoyed traveling, visiting numerous countries, and playing golf and tennis. She was an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with family.

Eileen was predeceased by her loving husband, Ralph and her sisters, Mary Kitik and Leda Hajdysz.

Eileen is survived by her daughter, Betsy and her husband, Brian Boudreau, and her granddaughter, Hannah Boudreau.

Per Eileen’s request, a private family service will take place on Thursday October 17.

To view Eileen’s memorial page or to leave online condolences for the family please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes you

to make a donation, in

Eileen’s memory, to:

The Alzheimer’s

Association of Maine

383 US Route One #2C

Scarborough, ME 04074

