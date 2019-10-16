Arrests

10/7 at 2:28 p.m. Thomas Verow, 27, of Old Orchard Beach, was arrested by Officer Nicholas George on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/8 at 11:57 a.m. Elliott McCray, 29, of Flushing, New York, was arrested by Officer Nicholas George on Topsham Fair Mall Road on a charge of criminal trespass.

10/10 at 12:35 a.m. George Austin, 31, of Suffield, Connecticut, was arrested by Officer Matthew Bowers on Topsham Fair Mall Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/10 at 4:49 p.m. Scott Gagnon, 38, of South Carolina, was arrested by Officer Bruce Swanson on Mallett Drive, and charged with burglary, criminal mischief and theft.

10/11 at 4:23 p.m. Timothy Miller, 34, of Scarponi Drive, Brunswick, was arrested by Sgt. Mark Gilliam on Topsham Fair Mall Road, and charged with theft and violation of condition of release.

Summonses

10/10 at 9:10 a.m. A 15-year-old boy, of Topsham, was issued a summons by Officer Randy Cook on Eagles Way on a charge of theft.

10/11 at 5:49 a.m. Kathryn Spykstra, 24, of North Street, Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Mathew Bowers on Lewiston Road on a charge of failing to obtain a license within 30 days of residency.

10/11 at 10:03 a.m. Lincoln Smith, 37, of State Street, Portland, was issued a summons by Officer Nicholas George on Main Street on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

10/11 at 1:14 p.m. Ashleigh Alves, 27, of Foreside Road, was issued a summons by Officer Nicholas George on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating after suspension.

Fire calls

10/7 at 10:10 a.m. Gas leak on Munroe Lane.

10/8 at 10:17 a.m. Electrical hazard on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

10/9 at 10:06 a.m. Fire alarm on Park Drive.

10/11 at 11:29 a.m. Fire alarm on Eagles Way.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 22 calls from Oct. 7-15.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: