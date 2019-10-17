Central Maine Power Co.’s website also took a direct hit from the powerful nor’easter that struck the state Thursday morning.

About 200,000 customers in the state were out of power late Thursday morning — more than 175,000 in CMP’s service area in central and southern Maine and about 38,000 in northern Maine who get their electricity service from Emera Maine.

Customers reported having trouble accessing the CMP website to check on the status of outages or to report that they had lost power. For some customers, CMP said power would be restored by Jan. 1, 2068.

CMP did not respond to a request for comment late Thursday morning.

Rep. Seth Berry, D-Bowdoinham, mocked the company’s web issues in a note that contained the hashtags “#oops #greatsystem #guesswhospayingforit #yesyou #plus13percentinterest #pluscorporatetaxes.”

“We may have the most and longest outages in the country and among the highest delivery rates, but your power will likely be restored in just over 48 years,” said Berry, who wants the state to explore converting CMP to a consumer-owned utility.

This isn’t the first time that CMP has had issues with its website. During a storm two years ago, the company directed customers to the site for updates on outages and estimated restoration times, but many of the listings were later found to be wrong. The company said it would fix the issues.

In a Twitter message, CMP said it is “working diligently” to fix technical issues on its website. The company also urged people to stay away from downed lines and report outages to 800-696-1000.

