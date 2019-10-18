ZURICH — FIFA research says the Women’s World Cup final drew an average audience of 82.18 million in-home viewers — 56% more than the 2015 final.
FIFA says the United States’ 2-0 win over the Netherlands in Lyon, France, reached 263.62 million viewers for at least one minute of action.
The total audience reached for the tournament was 993.5 million people. It was estimated at 1.12 billion with digital media audiences included.
Global average in-home audience is the gold standard of verified viewers for a full broadcast. It was 15.29 million in the United States and 5.48 million in the Netherlands.
FIFA research says a bigger audience than the 2015 final — a 5-2 win for the Americans over Japan in Vancouver, Canada — could have been more but for the time zone being less favorable for American viewers, and the Dutch market being smaller than Japan.
FIFA says the 1.12 billion people watching at least one minute of the 52-game tournament included 342 million in China.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
FIFA says 82 million people watched Women’s World Cup final
-
Forecaster Opinion
Topsham would benefit if Nixon is elected
-
Nation & World
Blast at Afghan mosque kills 62 during prayers
-
Arts & Entertainment
Netflix releases ‘The Laundromat,’ movie about Panama Papers, despite lawsuit
-
Sports
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes suffers gruesome knee injury
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.