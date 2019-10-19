I think that since Maine’s government has decided not to respond to the federal government for the information gathered from driver’s licenses, which will help keep our country safe, I will not be voting for the infrastructure bond issue that will receive matching funds in the amount of $137 million.

Why should our government work with us if Maine is unwilling to do its share in the safety of America? Shame on you, Janet Mills! Every time I see a pothole or a rusty bridge, I will be thinking of you.

Elizabeth Duckworth

North Yarmouth

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles