I think that since Maine’s government has decided not to respond to the federal government for the information gathered from driver’s licenses, which will help keep our country safe, I will not be voting for the infrastructure bond issue that will receive matching funds in the amount of $137 million.

Why should our government work with us if Maine is unwilling to do its share in the safety of America? Shame on you, Janet Mills! Every time I see a pothole or a rusty bridge, I will be thinking of you.

Elizabeth Duckworth

North Yarmouth

