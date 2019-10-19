ST. LOUIS — Brendan Gallagher, Jonathan Drouin and Nick Suzuki scored in the second period Saturday, and the Montreal Canadiens beat the St. Louis Blues, 5-2.

Jordan Weal and Shea Weber also scored for the Canadiens, who won for the third time in four games. Carey Price made 32 saves in his 325th win, passing Sean Burke for 27th on the NHL career list.

St. Louis dropped its fourth straight game. Jaden Schwartz and David Perron scored for the Stanley Cup champion, and Jake Allen made 20 saves in his first home start since Jan. 8.

The Canadiens grabbed control in the second period.

Gallagher pounced on a loose puck off the period’s opening faceoff and beat Allen on a seemingly harmless shot from just inside the blue line after six seconds of the period.

Drouin made it 3-1 with a one-timer at 3:39. It was the second power-play goal of the game for Montreal, which improved to 5 of 14 on the road with the man advantage.

Suzuki scored his second goal in as many games with 8:27 left in the second. He buried a one-timer after a Nate Thompson pass freed him up in the slot.

Perron scored with 37 seconds left in the third but Weber answered with an empty-netter.

Weal’s power-play goal gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead at 5:57 of the first period. Max Domi picked up an assist to extend his points streak to five games.

Schwartz’s first goal of the season tied it 1:11 later. Schwartz buried a backhander after an Alex Pietrangelo slap shot caromed off the end boards right to his stick.

DEVILS 1, CANUCKS 0: Jack Hughes scored his first career goal in his first NHL game against his older brother Quinn Hughes, and New Jersey won at East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 25 shots in his third career shutout, sending New Jersey to its second straight victory after starting the season with six straight losses.

Jack Hughes, 18, played in his eighth NHL game after being selected by New Jersey with the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft. Quinn Hughes was a first-round selection by Vancouver in 2018.

There were approximately 80 Hughes family members and friends on hand for their first NHL matchup.

New Jersey went ahead to stay on Hughes’ power-play goal 14:08 into the first period. Taylor Hall kept the puck on his stick while eluding two defenders and fired cross ice to Hughes, who beat Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko.

Blackwood was especially stingy in the second period, when he turned aside 14 shots, including three in a frantic 43-second stretch.

With seven minutes left, Elias Pettersson fired a high shot that Blackwood pushed off the crossbar. Then he stopped Alexander Edler on a breakaway after Edler left the penalty box. The rebound bounced out to Edler, who fired it through the crease.

The Devils’ penalty killers had another solid performance, killing off six power plays two days after killing off seven straight chances against the New York Rangers. The Devils allowed eight power-play goals over their first six losses of the season.

