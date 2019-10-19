The lights are still off for more than 27,000 customers of Central Maine Power across Southern Maine on Saturday, as utility officials warn that full restoration could take days.

The majority of those without power live in Cumberland County, with 10,850 affected, and Lincoln County, with 6,622, according to CMP’s online outage map.

A severe nor’easter swept through Maine on Thursday, softening root-binding soil and lashing trees. Roughly 180,000 customers lost power that night, down to 32,707 late Friday night.

Just before 10 a.m., 1,955 of Portland’s nearly 39,000 customers still lacked electricity. More than half of customers in Boothbay Harbor were without power.

“We are still predicting a multi-day outage for coastal customers,” CMP said Friday on Twitter.

Some customers also have had difficulties tracking their power status online. CMP’s outages map was offline earlier Saturday morning, but was restored within a few hours.

An October 2017 storm cut off power for nearly half a million Mainers, spurring calls for CMP to shift its immediate response toward safety-oriented work such as clearing roads for emergency vehicles.

Officials on Friday were still assessing the impact of the storm, but said the damage likely wasn’t widespread enough for Maine to receive federal disaster relief funds.

