Maine-based tribes this year are the beneficiaries of more than $1 million in federal Department of Justice funding for public safety, officials announced Friday.

The Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians will receive $899,863 as part of the nationwide $274 million Violence Against Women Tribal Governments Program, according to a DoJ news release.

Headquartered in Aroostook County, the Houlton Band is a federally recognized tribe that numbers just under 900 members. The federal program granting funds to the Maliseets is designed to strengthen tribes’ judicial and law enforcement response to crimes against women, as well as services for women who are victims of violence.

Nationwide, the Justice Department is also shelling out $167.2 million to help tribes maintain and expand separate programs that help victims of crime.

The Passamaquoddy Tribe at Indian Township was awarded $197,000 for an existing victim service program.

“The Passamaquoddy Tribe — Indian Township is excited to receive nearly $200,000 in funding to expand our services,” William J. Nicholas Sr., the tribe’s chief, said in the news release. “Our community is thankful for the grant award, and continued support for victims in Indian Country.”

