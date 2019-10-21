Lily Courtney, Gorham girls’ soccer: The junior goalie made 10 saves as Gorham handed Scarborough its first loss, 2-1, on Friday. The Rams have won nine games in a row, allowing just three goals during that span.

Gus Ford, Falmouth boys’ soccer: The junior scored the game-winner with 3:55 to play in Tuesday’s 3-2 win against Scarborough and had two second-half goals on Saturday in a 3-1 win against Westbrook, breaking a 1-1 halftime tie.

Sarah Greenlaw, Falmouth field hockey: The senior goalie made 15 saves as 11th-seeded Falmouth upset No. 6 Scarborough 1-0 on Saturday in a Class A South prelim playoff game.

Phoebe Joy, Sanford field hockey: The senior forward scored two second-half goals as the eighth-seeded Spartans took a 3-1 victory over No. 10 Kennebunk in the Class A South prelims.

Brady King, Gorham boys’ soccer: A senior captain, King scored two goals and assisted on a third as the Rams (10-2-1) beat Scarborough, 4-1, Friday and climbed into first in the Class A South Heal point standings.

Naomi Martin, Brunswick volleyball: The junior setter had 21 assists as the Dragons rallied to upset Thornton Academy, 3-2, for just their third win of the season on Saturday. Brunswick won the last two games to hand the Trojans just their third loss.

Jamal Moriba, Portland football: A senior, Moriba rushed for 247 yards on 28 carries and scored three touchdowns as the Bulldogs earned their first win, 22-17, at Noble. Moriba scored the game-winner with under four minutes to play on a 49-yard run.

Jacob Payea, Old Orchard Beach football: The sophomore had 25 carries for 228 yards with five touchdowns and turned his one reception into a 74-yard TD in the Seagulls’ 50-20 eight-man football win against Gray-New Gloucester.

