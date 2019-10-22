Arrests

10/11 at 11:35 a.m. Holly Bailey, 51, of Washington Street, was arrested by Cpl. Mark Steele on Centre Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/18 at 12:57 a.m. Ryan Robinson, 43, of Winthrop Street, Hallowell, was arrested by Officer Ryan Kaake on Winslow Court on charges of domestic violence assault and violation of condition of release.

10/18 at 8:05 p.m. Kevin Hook, 59, of Heath Lane, was arrested by Cpl. Jason Aucoin in Woolwich on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

10/12 Anthony Perry, 19, of Bath, was issued a summons by Sgt. Dan Couture on Wing Farm Parkway on charges of theft and possession of scheduled drugs.

10/20 Corey Brewster, 23, of Lark Street, was issued a summons by Cpl. Mark Steele at an undisclosed location on charges of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Fire calls

10/14 at 4:55 p.m. Public assist on Floral Street.

10/14 at 10:38 p.m. Sprinkler alarm on Congress Avenue.

10/15 at 1:16 p.m. Public assist at Congress Avenue and Chandler Drive.

10/15 at 3 p.m. Public assist on Washington Street.

10/16 at 3:44 a.m. Lines down at Lincoln and Oak streets.

10/16 at 4:09 a.m. Wires down on Water Street.

10/16 at 4:17 a.m. Utility issue on Washington Street.

10/16 at 4:22 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Floral Street.

10/16 at 4:34 a.m. Wires down on Floral Street.

10/16 at 4:36 a.m. Alarm activation on High Street.

10/16 at 5:03 a.m. Alarm activation on Floral Street.

10/16 at 5:04 a.m. Alarm activation on High Street.

10/16 at 5:25 a.m. Wires down on High Street.

10/16 at 5:52 a.m. Alarm activation on High Street.

10/16 at 6:13 a.m. Alarm Activation on Washington Street.

10/16 at 6:40 a.m. Tree down on York Street & Pearl Street.

10/16 at 6:59 a.m. Alarm activation on Washington Street.

10/17 at 7:02 a.m. Wires down on Middle Street.

10/17 at 9:29 a.m. Wires arcing on Washington Street.

10/17 at 3:20 p.m. Low wires on Sheridan Street.

10/17 at 3:25 p.m. Trees on wires on Old Brunswick Road.

10/17 at 5 p.m. Tree limbs in road on Floral Street.

10/17 at 6:32 p.m. Fire alarm on Congress Avenue.

10/18 at 8:15 a.m. Fire alarm on Centre Street.

10/18 at 7:27 p.m. Arcing wires on Cobb Road.

10/18 at 8:17 p.m. Fire alarm on Congress Avenue.

10/18 at 10:06 p.m. Fire alarm on Congress Avenue.

10/19 at 11:08 a.m. Lines down on Huse Street.

10/19 at 12:33 p.m. Electrical problem in West Bath.

10/19 at 2:05 p.m. Fire alarm on Lincoln Street.

10/19 at 5:40 p.m. Smoke investigation on Weeks Street.

10/20 at 11:50 a.m. Odor investigation on Court Street.

10/20 at 5:30 p.m. Alarm activation on Orchard Lane.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 29 calls between Oct. 14-20.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: