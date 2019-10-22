Arrests

10/14 at 10:33 p.m. Jesse Mitchell, 24, of Pleasant Street, Harpswell, was arrested by Officer Cory Iles at Pleasant Street and River Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/16 at 9:51 a.m. Michael Harnois, 65, of Christian Hill Road, Lovell, was arrested by Officer Nicholas Bedard on Pegasus Street, and charged with criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

10/18 at 2:48 a.m. Robert Hutchinson, 50, of New York, New York, was arrested by Officer Patrick Scott on Lunt Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/18 at 2:15 p.m. Patrick Lavoie, 45, of St. Marie, Quebec, was arrested by Officer Jonathan O’Connor on Tibbetts Drive on a charge of theft.

10/18 at 4:34 p.m. Tyler Hart, 24, listed as a transient, was arrested by Lt. Todd Ridlon on Elm Street on a charge of theft.

10/19 at 1:17 a.m. Zoe Chute, 22, of Augusta Road, Topsham, was arrested by Officer Brandon Curtis on Route 196 on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/19 at 1:50 a.m. James Stemp, 23, of Washington Avenue, Bath, was arrested by Officer Patrick Scott at Bath Road and Admiral Fitch Avenue, and charged with operating under the influence and criminal speed.

10/19 at 9:20 a.m. Allen Barker, 52, of Verrill Road, Pownal, was arrested by Officer Joshua Bernier on Pleasant Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/19 at 11:18 p.m. Carlton Laprade, 45, of Glenfield, New York, was arrested by Officer Whitney Burns on Maine Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/20 at 12:20 a.m. Dana Barton, 46, of Ward Circle, was arrested by Officer Garrett Decker on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/20 at 1:18 a.m. Ben Christiansen, 30, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested by Officer Whitney Burns on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/21 at 1:22 p.m. Daniel Palmer, 51, of Hanson Drive, Topsham, was arrested by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on Gilman Avenue, and charged with violating condition of release and operating with a suspended or revoked license.

10/21 at 7:40 p.m. Kathryn Martucci, 58, of Old Bath Road, was arrested by Officer Joshua Bernier at Storer and Old Bath roads on a charge of violating condition of release.

10/21 at 11 a.m. Christina Knee, 37, of Primrose Lane, was arrested by Officer Charles Tompson on Tibbetts Drive, and charged with theft and violating condition of release.

10/21 at 12:16 p.m. William Curtis, 83, of Renshaw Drive, West Bath, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Brandon Curtis on Cumberland Street.

Summonses

10/14 at 2:14 p.m. Ryan Wilson, 31, of McKeen Street, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier on Maine Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

10/14 at 5:16 p.m. Elliott McCray, 29, of Topsham, was issued a summons by Officer Cory Iles on Maine Street on charges of criminal trespass and violating condition of release.

10/14 at 5:39 p.m. Charlotte Infante, 65, of Maquoit Road, was issued a summons by Officer Whitney Burns on Tibbetts Drive on a charge of theft.

10/15 at 5:35 p.m. Claire Doster, 45, of Washington Street, Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on Perryman Drive on a charge of harassment.

10/18 at 12:10 a.m. Deryk Belanger, 20, of Hillside Drive, Minot, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker at Mill and Pleasant streets on a charge of criminal speed.

10/18 at 12:20 p.m. Christine McLellan, 34, of Smokehouse Road, Harpswell, was issued a summons by Officer Brian Funke on Bath Road on charges of theft and misuse of identification.

10/18 at 4:18 p.m. Billie Beasley, 62, of Front Street, Richmond, was issued a summons by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on Pleasant Street on a charge of theft.

Fire calls

10/14 at 10:33 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Pleasant Street and River Road.

10/15 at 9:07 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Orion Street.

10/15 at 11:51 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Maine Street.

10/16 at 3:50 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/17 at 4:12 a.m. Alarm on Carlisle Drive.

10/17 at 4:42 a.m. Outdoor fire on Mere Point Road.

10/18 at 4:52 a.m. Alarm on Kimberly Circle.

10/18 at 3:52 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bath Road.

10/18 at 4:11 a.m. Alarm on Bath Road.

10/19 at 8:08 a.m. Alarm on Church Road.

10/20 at 2:43 p.m. Outdoor fire on Tibbetts Drive.

10/22 at 12:13 a.m. Alarm on Gilman Avenue.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 83 calls from Oct. 14-22.

