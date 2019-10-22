Consumer confidence provided a solid boost to Maine’s housing market in September with record sales for the month, according to a report issued Tuesday.

Sales of existing single-family homes increased by 11 percent statewide in September compared with a year earlier, while the median home sales price increased by 6.4 percent to $228,750, the Maine Association of Realtors reported. The median indicates that half of homes sold for more money and half sold for less.

September home sales Number of sales: 2018 – 1,681 2019 – 1,866 Median price: 2018 -$215,000 2019 – $228,750

“September 2019 was a record-breaker with 1,866 sales statewide. Buyers are in the market and are taking action,” Peter Harrington, president of the association and and broker/partner with Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland, said in a statement. “After a down-and-up year of real estate activity, a strong September has brought the total sales volume to 0.8 percent ahead of 2018 – Maine’s best year.”

Harrington said that with Maine’s low unemployment rate, strong consumer confidence, job security and responsible lending practices, positive fourth-quarter results will depend on the availability of quality homes for sale.

Nationally, sales of existing single-family homes increased by 3.9 percent in September from a year earlier, while the median home sales price rose by 6.1 percent to $275,100, according to the National Association of Realtors. Regional sales in the Northeast were up by 1.5 percent, and the regional median price increased by 5.2 percent to $301,100, it said.

Maine home sales for the three-month period ending Sept. 30 increased by 4.5 percent from the same period a year earlier to 5,870 sales, while the median sales price for the three-month period increased by 4.6 percent to $230,000.

The biggest sales increase for the three-month period compared with a year earlier was 28.4 percent in Washington County, while the biggest sales decrease was 12.1 percent in Waldo County, according to the report.

The biggest boost in median sales price for the three-month period ending Sept. 30 occurred in Piscataquis County, where it increased by 35 percent from a year earlier to $135,000, the report said. The biggest median price decrease occurred in Knox County, where it fell by 10.4 percent from the same period of 2018 to $235,000.

