STANDISH — Cam MacDonald and Ben Sullivan each scored as Bonny Eagle rallied for a 2-1 boys’ soccer win over South Portland on Tuesday.

The Red Riots (9-4-1) took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Alberto Kissaka.

MacDonald tied the game and Sullivan scored the winner for the Scots (4-10) in the second half.

Chris Westgate had an assist for the Scots and Max Koons and Sullivan combined for six saves.

Corey Gagne made seven saves for South Portland.

YARMOUTH 3, WAYNFLETE 0: Ian LaBrie headed in a rebound 10 minutes before the half, and Alejandro Coury scored two second-half goals as Yarmouth (11-0-3) remained undefeated by beating the Flyers (12-2) at Portland.

Liam Ireland and Thomas Kuhn had assists.

Isaac Owen made saves for the Clippers. Waynflete keeper Aidan Carlisle stopped six.

SCARBOROUGH 1, CHEVERUS 0: Nathan Needle took advantage of a free kick with 13:44 remaining as the Red Storm (9-2-3) beat the Stags (5-5-4) at Scarborough.

Alex Bachmann lofted a free kick inside the box from just beyond midfield, and Needle headed it in past the keeper.

Bachmann finished with three saves. Harrison Bell stopped seven shots for Cheverus.

CAPE ELIZABETH 6, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Nick Clifford had three goals and two assists as the Capers (7-6-1) beat the Patriots (7-5-2) at Cape Elizabeth.

Killian Lathrop, Dylan Hewitt and Eddie Caldero also scored.

Andrew Carroll made three saves for the shutout.

DEERING 1, SANFORD 1: The Rams (5-6-3) played to a tie with the Spartans (3-10-1) at Sanford.

Deering’s Ladislas Nzeyimana scored on a breakaway in the second half. Goalkeeper Maxwell Morrione made nine saves.

Kurtis Voter scored for Sanford on a direct kick. Justin Gould made 12 saves.

TEMPLE ACADEMY 2, RANGELEY 1: Zach Wiles scored 78 seconds into overtime as the Bereans (8-4-2) beat the Lakers (8-4) at Waterville.

Nathan Riportella also scored for the Bereans, who got a three-save performance from Josh Wiles in goal.

Kenny Thompson scored with less than four minutes remaining in regulation for Rangeley to force overtime.

WATERVILLE 2, LEAVITT 1: The Purple Panthers (7-6-1) scored twice in the second half to erase a halftime deficit and beat the Hornets (7-6-1) at Waterville.

Taylor Bilecki and Chase Daigle scored for Waterville, which got two saves from Aiden Tavares.

Ian Redstone scored on a penalty kick for Leavitt.

