TOPSHAM — Wyley Fitzpatrick scored on a breakaway in the second overtime as fourth-seeded Mt. Ararat pulled out a 2-1 win over fifth-seeded Messalonskee in a Class A North quarterfinal.

Mt. Ararat (11-4) advances to the Class A North semifinals to face top-seeded Skowhegan.

Brea Holtet put in a rebound of a Fitzpatrick shot with 23:42 left in the second half to break a scoreless tie before Messalonskee (9-6) scored on a scrum in front with 10:45 remaining in regulation to pull even.

YORK 3, POLAND 0: The top-seeded Wildcats (15-0) scored three goals in the first 10 minutes and cruised past the eighth-seeded Knights (6-8-1) in a Class B South quarterfinal at York.

Christina Dargie scored two goals in the first five minutes of the game, and Abigail Dickson extended the lead to 3-0 in the ninth minute.

The Wildcats will host fourth-seeded Lake Region on Saturday in a Class B South semifinal.

WELLS 5, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 2: Molly-Kate Dempsey had a pair of goals, one in each half, to power the fourth-seeded Warriors (8-7) to a 4-0 halftime lead in a win over the fifth-seeded Panthers (5-10) in a Class C South quarterfinal in Wells.

Ashleigh Bolduc, Lily Clough and Kadia Thompson added first-half goals for Wells.

The Wildcats will travel to face top-seeded Winthrop/Monmouth on Saturday for a Class C South semifinal.

LAKE REGION 1, CAPE ELIZABETH 0: Delaney Meserve scored off a penalty corner to lift the the Lakers (10-4-1) to a Class B South quarterfinal win over the Capers (7-8).

Chantel Symonds assisted on the goal.

SOCCER

PORTLAND 2, FALMOUTH 1: Isabella More and Kendall Sniper had a goal and an assist each as the Bulldogs (11-2-1) edged the Yachtsmen (8-3-3) in Portland.

More headed in a volley from Sniper 12 minutes into the half, and Sniper one-timed a cross from More around the 18 about seven minutes later.

Devin Quinn took advantage of a scrum in front of the net to score for Falmouth.

Laney Legere made four saves for the win. Jordan Wolf stopped six shots for Falmouth.

DEERING 4, SANFORD 2: Mia Sargent scored two goals as the Rams (3-11) beat the Spartans (3-11) in Portland.

Sahar Habibzai struck first for Deering, and Kiaya Gatchell also got a goal. Goalkeeper Grayson Soldati made three saves.

Olivia Bammell and Hope Tarbox each had a goal for Sanford. Linda Johnson made nine saves in goal.

BRUNSWICK 2, MT. ARARAT 1: Izzy Banks tapped in a feed from Lexi Guptill for the winner with 10 minutes to play in regulation as the Dragons (11-3) outlasted the Eagles (9-4-1) in a season finale at Brunswick.

Ariana Graybill lofted in a shot from 25 feet out with 17 minutes to go in the first half to give Mt. Ararat the advantage before Molly Taub’s unassisted goal nine minutes before halftime pulled Brunswick even.

WINDHAM 10, WESTBROOK 0: Abbey Thornton scored three goals, and Ella Cote and Ashley Clark added two each as the Eagles (9-3-2) used an eight-goal second half to pull away from the Blue Blazes (0-14) in Westbrook.

Elizabeth Talbot, Julia McKenna and Emma Millett also scored.

Carolyn DiBiase, Evelyn Keaton and Nicole Morse combined for 12 saves for Westbrook.

THORNTON ACADEMY 2, BIDDEFORD 1: Alyanna Beaudoin’s penalty kick with 36:33 left lifted the Golden Trojans (5-9) over the Tigers (2-12) at Saco.

Jessica Dow scored off a cross from Gabrielle Belanger for the first Thornton Academy goal.

Kaelly O’Guinn scored for Biddeford.

BONNY EAGLE 3, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Hailey Koons converted a penalty kick with 16:36 to go in the first half and the Scots (9-4-1) pulled away in the second half to down the Red Riots (3-11) in South Portland and give Coach Scott Nason the 100th win of his career.

Madison Boothby had an unassisted goal midway through the second half and Madison Johnson also scored with two minutes to play.

NOBLE 1, GORHAM 1: The Rams (10-3-1) and the Knights (9-4-1) finished in a draw in Gorham.

Katie Kutzer found Brylee Bishop for the Gorham goal in the first half. Goalkeeper Lilly Courtney made six saves.

Olivia Howard scored for Noble in the second half, and Raegan Kelly made 10 saves in goal.

VOLLEYBALL

THORNTON ACADEMY 3, CHEVERUS 0: Savannah Hunter had six aces and five kills as the Golden Trojans (9-5) beat the Stags (8-6) in three straight games in Saco.

Liza Rogers had eight kills, three aces and seven digs for Cheverus, Alex Hammond contributed 11 kills, while Maddie Williams had 12 assists.

Olivia Hand had 14 kills and Ava Carridi added 13 for Thornton Academy, which won by scores of 25-9, 25-21, 25-22.

BRUNSWICK/MT. ARARAT 3, BIDDEFORD 1: Kathleen Trapp had four aces, nine kills and four digs, as the Dragons (4-10) earned a four-set win over the Tigers (4-10) in Brunswick.

Chloe Coombs added three aces, two kills and 12 digs for Brunswick/Mt. Ararat. Naomi Martin had an ace, four kills, four digs, and 20 assists.

WINDHAM 3, BONNY EAGLE 1: Lydia Budroe scored six kills and five aces, and Meghan Harmon added six kills and four aces as the Eagles (11-3) pulled away from Bonny Eagle (7-7) in Windham.

Windham won the first set, 25-20, and Bonny Eagle the second, 25-17. The Eagles won the next two, 25-22 and 25-12.

Megan Fleck had 24 assists and 11 digs for Windham.

Morgan Drinkwater led the Scots with nine kills, nine assists and four aces.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous