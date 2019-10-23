PORTLAND — The parent-teacher organization at Longfellow Elementary School is inviting the community to meet with architects from Harriman at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, as the firm begins the process of designing a planned renovation and addition project.

The architects are seeking input into the community’s vision for Longfellow and insight into the strengths and needs of the current space. This meeting will guide the design and scope of the project. The meeting will be held in the gym and free childcare will be provided. Call 874-8195 for more information.

