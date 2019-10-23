PORTLAND — The city’s curbside pickup of leaves and yard waste returns between Oct. 28 and Nov. 22.

Leaves and yard waste must be left in the large, paper biodegradable bags that are available at most hardware stores. The bags can be placed on the curb, but may not always be picked up with typical trash and recycling.

The public is reminded not to dump leaves and yard waste.

“Dumping leaves and grass into drainage ditches, brooks or wetlands can cause flooding, smother the vegetation that stabilizes stream banks and contribute to water pollution,” according to the city. “It’s also illegal. So, be eco-friendly and either compost that yard waste or bag it up for crews to haul away.”

