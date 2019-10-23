There are not many times when someone running for office on the local level stirs my imagination. Michael Shaughnessy does. Michael is the one candidate who brings a visionary sensibility to the mayor’s race in Westbrook. I am energized by his vision of making sustainability a factor in Westbrook government, at long last. I am energized by his vision of energizing neighborhoods. Neighborhoods are where we live, and civic life is flat without engaged neighborhood. I am energized by his capacity for innovative thinking and practice. Yes, of course Shaughnessy will pay attention to Westbrook’s financial abilities. But there is more to governance than taxes. He has the capacity to bring vitality, energy, and vision to a government that desperately needs it.

Mike Miles

Westbrook

