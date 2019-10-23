Arrests

10/16 at 11:47 p.m. Linsey Stilkey, 42, of Casco Road, Brunswick, was arrested by Officer Mathew Bowers on Lewiston Road, and charged with violating conditions of release, operating under the influence, possession of scheduled drugs and operating after habitual offender revocation.

10/19 at 9:36 a.m. Brett Timko, 30, of Swett Street, Brunswick, was arrested by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Swett Street in Brunswick on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault.

Summonses

10/15 at 2:31 p.m. Lindsey Sulick, 25, of Lewis Hill Road, Bowdoin, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Main Street on a charge of passing a stopped school bus.

10/16 at 5:25 p.m. Sarah Libby, 39, of Golden Road, Oakland, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Main Street on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

10/17 at 12:50 p.m. Tucker Scott, 24, of Cushing Street, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Gabrielle Mathieu on Main Street on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

10/18 at 6:13 a.m. Nathaniel Hayes, 30, of Parliament Circle, was issued a summons by Officer Mathew Bowers on Interstate 295 on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

Fire calls

10/15 at 12:39 p.m. Fire alarm on Governors Way.

10/16 at 10:25 a.m. Fire alarm on Green Street.

10/17 at 3:38 a.m. Electrical hazard on Bickford Drive.

10/17 at 5:13 a.m. Fire alarm on Winter Street.

10/17 at 5:15 a.m. Fire alarm on Summer Street.

10/17 at 5:17 a.m. Utility problem on Bridge Street.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 16 calls from Oct. 15-21.

