“Honor the Past. Engage in the Present. Embolden the Future.” Every email note that Phil Spiller has written carries that tag line at the bottom.

Phil and I first met in early 2016 – when he reached out to me while doing research of the relationship between Urban Renewal programs of the 1960s and ’70s – and Downtown Revitalization efforts across America like that of Main Street America, similar to Discover Downtown Westbrook. Phil was trying to educate himself on every aspect of Westbrook’s downtown, from its storied mill past to its future potentials.

Our connection was strong and immediate, especially with my position being at the very university where Phil had received both his undergraduate and master’s degrees. Phil invited me to tour his beloved city of Westbrook, which I immediately accepted, which resulted in a wonderful day-long adventure in your beautiful city. Phil was not only a fountain of knowledge of Westbrook’s past, but contained an inordinate amount of passion for helping drive its future rebirth and prosperity. I was able to assist Discover Downtown Westbrook further by providing two summer interns. Despite the many unforeseen challenges brought on by Urban Renewal, I am optimistic about Westbrook’s future, especially with people like Phil leading the efforts.

In conversations with Phil he often notes the lessons Westbrook has offered, occasionally drawing on his childhood memories. In those conversations, he is often reaching out on behalf of the community to find assistance whenever it is needed. With those discussions, too, there is boundless enthusiasm and dedication to a brighter future. Like Phil, having served our country and my community, I believe there is no doubt Westbrook would be improved for his being elected mayor.

Michael A. Tomlan

Professor, Department of City and Regional Planning

Cornell University

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: