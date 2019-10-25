BRIDGTON — The town is searching for a new public works director after James Kidder, who has been in the position for 20 years, resigned effective Nov. 8.

Town Manager Bob Peabody said Kidder gave no reason for his departure.

Those interested in applying for the position should submit a letter of interest, resume and employment application by Nov. 1.

More information is available on the town website.

In other news, the Selectboard Tuesday approved an appointment for a new community development director, a position that has been vacant for a few years. Linda LaCroix currently lives in Massachusetts but will be moving to Bridgton.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: