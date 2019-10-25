FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Quarterback Matt Ryan returned to practice from a right ankle sprain Friday but was a limited participant and is listed as questionable for the Atlanta Falcons’ game Sunday against Seattle.

If Ryan is unable to play, Matt Schaub will make his first start since 2015 with Baltimore.

“I’ll have a sense for what that looks like (Saturday),” Coach Dan Quinn said of Ryan’s injury. “We pushed it really hard today. We’ll see how it responds overnight to find out. I think you have to push to find out. Matt really worked hard to put himself in position to have a chance.”

Ryan, who ranks second in the league in yards passing, was on the field for the first time since leaving in the fourth quarter of last week’s blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He was injured on the Rams’ fifth sack and limped off the field after losing a fumble.

PATRIOTS: The team’s home has a new sponsorship deal that will put a cannabidiol company’s hemp leaf logo on a water tower looming over the stadium and on a sign overlooking an entrance.

Former tight end Rob Gronkowski was on hand to announce the deal with Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place that brings the banned substance to the doorstep of the NFL without violating league policies against it.

“We are not allowed to be within the stadium itself,” said Perry Antelman, the CEO of the Rhode Island-based Abacus Health Products. “This is up to the NFL. I know that they are working with and studying alternative medications to help the athletes.”

CHIEFS: Kansas City ruled quarterback Patrick Mahomes out for Sunday night’s showdown against Green Bay because of his dislocated right kneecap.

Mahomes, who hurt his knee Oct. 17 in Denver, was a limited participant in practice all week. The Chiefs decided to give him at least one game off as he recovers from an injury that can sometimes sideline a player for several months.

SEAHAWKS: Pass rusher Ziggy Ansah is likely to return from an ankle injury and starting safety Bradley McDougald is among a handful of starters who will be game-time decisions Sunday.

Getting Ansah back to face Atlanta would be a boost for Seattle’s pass rush, which has one sack in the past three games. Ansah missed last week with an ankle injury suffered in Week 6 against Cleveland.

JETS: Guard Kelechi Osemele had surgery on his ailing right shoulder despite the team not approving the procedure.

BROWNS: Left tackle Greg Robinson said he’s been demoted to a backup role after 14 straight starts over the past two seasons.

JAGUARS: Jacksonville will be without two starting linebackers and a backup Sunday against the New York Jets. Coach Doug Marrone ruled out weak-side starter Najee Goode (toe), strong-side starter Leon Jacobs (hamstring) and backup Quincy Williams (hamstring).

• Jacksonville placed defensive tackle Marcell Dareus on injured reserve and signed veteran Akeem Spence.

