SOUTH BERWICK — Ben Deschene had a simple message for his Marshwood High boys’ soccer team Friday night: don’t take anything for granted.

And the Hawks didn’t. Playing with great energy throughout the game, sixth-ranked Marshwood defeated No.11 Thornton Academy 3-0 in the Class A South preliminary round. Senior forward Sam Fitzgerald had a hand in all three goals, setting up two and scoring one, as Marshwood (10-2-3) advanced to play at third-ranked Scarborough Wednesday night, time to be determined.

“We just kept telling the boys, in Class A South anybody can be upset, there’s nobody above it,” said Deschene. “I’m really proud because we came out with great energy and hunted every 50-50 ball down.”

This was the third time in four years these teams have met in the preliminary round with Thornton winning the first two, both at home.

This time, however, the Trojans (5-8-2) couldn’t match up with Marshwood’s experience or physicality. Thornton had two shots on goal.

“They’re big and dynamic, aggressive and strong,” said Thornton Coach Andrew Carlson. “They’re everything we’re not. And they took advantage of that.”

Marshwood scored early, just 9:15 into the game, off a corner kick to gain the early momentum. Fitzgerald left-footed the ball from the right corner toward the net, where it skipped past a couple of Thornton defenders, then off Marshwood’s Trevor Wozny before it found Abram Cartmill. He nudged the ball to the left, just out of the reach of Thornton goalkeeper Nick Lea, and it was 1-0.

It stayed that way as the Trojans kept turning back Marshwood threats. But then with 5 seconds remaining in the first half, everything changed.

Fitzgerald, standing at the top of box, kept the ball from being cleared and set a high ball to Owen Bynum, who had his back to the goal. Bynum headed the ball backward and into the left corner and it was stunningly 2-0.

“I know Owen’s talented so I just needed to get him the ball,” said Fitzgerald. “I trusted him to get up and he did.”

“That one killed us,” said Thornton’s Carlson.

“Huge momentum, it’s as simple as that,” said Deschene.

The next momentum swing involved Marshwood goalkeeper Peter Tsamparlis. Thornton was still trailing 2-0 when senior forward Cameron Cote broke past the Marshwood defense. But as he closed in, Tsamparlis came sliding out and took a point-blank shot in his chest to turn the shot aside with 16:45 remaining.

“He slipped through the defense, unfortunately,” said Tsamparlis. “But great communication from my sweeper (John McNally). He called me on to it and I just dove out there and made the play.”

“He doesn’t stop that and it’s 2-1 and the last 15 minutes, we’re in for a ride,” said Deschene.

Fitzgerald scored on a scramble in front 38 seconds later and it was 3-0.

“He was the best player on the field tonight,” said Deschene, of Fitzgerald. “No doubt. He has the ability to get into a different gear in big games. It was fun to watch.”

