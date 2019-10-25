With just over a week before Election Day, four candidates to become Portland’s next mayor are touting their last-minute endorsements in hopes of swinging the election their way.

Travis Curran, a 33-year-old waiter with no political experience, rolled out nine endorsements on Friday, including one from Dave Aceto, the owner of Arcadia National Bar. The slate, which includes bartenders, a waiter, musician and an actor, helps illustrate Curran’s desire to represent artists and service workers who say they’re being priced out of the city.

“Portland needs a Mayor who knows the values of the working class and who has empathy for those who struggle,” Aceto, a third-generation Munjoy Hill resident, said in a written statement. “We need someone who understands that Portland is for everyone, no matter how much money they make. When it comes to representing all citizens and understanding the needs of Portland, Travis Curran has the heart to lead us in the right direction and that’s why he has my support.”

The moves comes on the same week that incumbent Mayor Ethan Strimling highlighted support from community and activist groups, including over 30 unions. Strimling, 52, also points to the endorsements of a half dozen immigrant community leaders, including presidents from the Sudanese, Congolese, Angolan, Somali, Ethiopian and South Sudanese community associations.

Former school board member Kate Snyder, 49, also picked up endorsements this week from District 3 school board members Sarah Thompson and Laurie Davis and Coffee By Design co-owner Mary Allen Lindemann.

City Councilor Spencer Thibodeau, 31, recently announced the endorsements of 11 former mayors, including Michael Brennan, the city’s first popularly elected mayor in nine decades. He is also supported by five sitting councilors.

