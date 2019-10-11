Portland Mayoral Race

Portland mayor tells business leaders he’ll push for $15 minimum wage if he is re-elected Ethan Strimling made the statement at a chamber of commerce forum with the 3 candidates who are trying to unseat him, telling the audience, ‘I know you're going to light your hair on fire.’

Portland landlords, developers donate to group opposing Mayor Strimling’s re-election From July 1 to Sept. 30, Unite Portland raised nearly $19,000, much of it from real estate professionals, according to campaign finance reports.

Eight years later, little agreement on what Portland mayor’s role really is Incumbent Ethan Strimling says the mayor should drive policy for the City Council to consider; opponents say the job requires more collaboration than he has delivered.

Portland’s police and firefighters take opposing sides in race for mayor Police officers endorse City Councilor Spencer Thibodeau, while firefighters again back incumbent Ethan Strimling, who says 31 unions are supporting his re-election.

Group opposing Mayor Strimling’s re-election pulls ad featuring nonprofit chief Unite Portland's online video featured the CEO of Avesta Housing, a nonprofit that's barred from taking part in election campaigns.

Strimling leads money race as Portland’s mayoral election gets more expensive Three candidates have already raised more than $300,000 – a record – and spent more that $173,000 seeking Portland's top elective office.

Four candidates for Portland mayor spar at first forum together They debate issues ranging from Portland's lack of affordable housing to homelessness to providing property tax relief to the role of the mayor.

Supporters of Strimling’s re-election announce endorsements, take shots at challenger Portland's mayor gets the backing of more than 20 current and former elected officials, including City Councilor Pious Ali and 5 school board members.