2019 Portland mayor’s race
Portland Mayoral Race
Ethan Strimling made the statement at a chamber of commerce forum with the 3 candidates who are trying to unseat him, telling the audience, ‘I know you're going to light your hair on fire.’
From July 1 to Sept. 30, Unite Portland raised nearly $19,000, much of it from real estate professionals, according to campaign finance reports.
Incumbent Ethan Strimling says the mayor should drive policy for the City Council to consider; opponents say the job requires more collaboration than he has delivered.
Jon Jennings, who has clashed repeatedly with the incumbent Mayor Ethan Strimling, would rather see someone else win the election.
Police officers endorse City Councilor Spencer Thibodeau, while firefighters again back incumbent Ethan Strimling, who says 31 unions are supporting his re-election.
Unite Portland's online video featured the CEO of Avesta Housing, a nonprofit that's barred from taking part in election campaigns.
Three candidates have already raised more than $300,000 – a record – and spent more that $173,000 seeking Portland's top elective office.
They debate issues ranging from Portland's lack of affordable housing to homelessness to providing property tax relief to the role of the mayor.
Portland's mayor gets the backing of more than 20 current and former elected officials, including City Councilor Pious Ali and 5 school board members.
The endorsements, which are reminiscent of those Mayor Ethan Strimling received in 2015, and a series of candidate forums signal the unofficial start of election season in the city.