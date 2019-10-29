The Maine Ethics Commission will take up dueling complaints filed in the Portland mayoral race, but it’s unclear whether that will occur before Election Day.

Jonathan Wayne, the executive director of the commission, said Tuesday he would be meeting with commission staff, including its lawyer, to discuss scheduling ahead of Wednesday’s commission meeting.

“It’s possible that the complaints may be given some consideration (possibly preliminary) at tomorrow’s scheduled meeting, but I don’t know,” Wayne said.

City Clerk Katherine Jones could have resolved the conflict on her own, but decided on Monday to formally refer the matter to the state commission.

“Since these complaints involve allegations of failure to file a required report and to report monetary campaign contributions, they have risen to such a level as to require review by the commission under the aforementioned statute,” Jones said in a letter to Wayne.

Mayor Ethan Strimling’s re-election campaign filed two ethics complaints this month against Unite Portland, a political action group that formed to oppose the mayor’s re-election.

The PAC, which says it is not supporting any specific candidate, responded by filing a complaint accusing the Strimling campaign of not reporting fundraising and organizational help it’s receiving from the nonprofit activist group Progressive Portland and its founder Steven Biel, who says he’s volunteering all of his services.

It’s unclear what impact the review will have on the mayoral election that will be decided on Nov. 5. Strimling is being challenged by City Councilor Spencer Thibodeau, former school board chair Kate Snyder and waiter Travis Curran.

The complaint, filed by Strimling’s Campaign Manager Stephanie Clifford, accuses Unite Portland of not filing required spending disclosures and for concealing the identity of a political consultant and other alleged decision-makers for the PAC.

Unite Portland has filed quarterly and 11-day pre-election reports detailing its donors and expenses. But Clifford said the group did not file independent expenditure reports required when spending in support or opposition to a candidate between Labor Day and Election Day.

Clifford asked the commission to fine Unite Portland $8,600 and $17,200 for the violations.

Clifford also accused Unite Portland of concealing the identity of its political consultant and other decision-makers.

That consultant, Republican operative Lance Dutson, confirmed to the Press Herald that he is behind a new limited liability company that is providing those services. And Dory Waxman, a former city councilor who served as Strimling’s 2015 campaign treasurer, maintains that she is the group’s sole decision-maker.

Meanwhile, Unite Portland filed a complaint against Strimling’s campaign, which is getting fundraising and organizational support from Progressive Portland, a nonprofit social welfare group that has been amplifying Strimling’s fundraising appeals and calls for volunteers through its own email list.

Waxman said Strimling’s campaign should be reporting contributions from Progressive Portland and Biel because they are providing services of value.

Strimling’s campaign has said it is not obligated to include Progressive Portland in its reports because the group has not spent any money on the campaign. Biel has described himself as a volunteer.

But Unite Portland notes that Biel is a professional political consultant who advertises services such as building email lists, “blockbuster online fundraising,” messaging and media strategy, and organizing and user-generated petitions.”

The volunteer provision of campaign finance law does not cover his services, or Progressive Portland’s, they said, so the nonprofit and Strimling’s campaign should be reporting those activities as in-kind donations, which are limited to $850.

Biel said in an affidavit that neither Strimling, Progressive Portland nor his company Steven Biel Strategies LLC have compensated him for his volunteer work on the campaign.

Daniel Walker, an attorney for Strimling’s campaign, said that the complaint was simply “a baseless and retaliatory attempt to deflect attention from their own violation of Maine campaign laws.”

This story will be updated.

