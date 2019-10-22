The Portland Community Chamber of Commerce released a poll this week showing a tight race to become Portland’s next mayor.
The chamber, which has clashed with incumbent Mayor Ethan Strimling, commissioned a poll that sought to account for the ranked-choice voting method that will determine the winner by asking respondents for their second- and third-place votes.
The online poll of 347 likely voters, conducted Oct. 4-6 by Change Research, shows Strimling and City Councilor Spencer Thibodeau tied with 29 percent of the vote each after the first round. Former school board member Kate Snyder is a close third with 25 percent and Travis Curran in a distant fourth at 5 percent.
The poll included people leaning toward voting for each candidate and has a margin of error of plus or minus 5 percentage points. Analysis took into account age, gender, race, and the 2016 presidential vote.
Thibodeau emerged as the winner with 53 percent of the vote after Snyder’s second-choice votes were awarded. Twelve percent of those surveyed were either undecided or said they did not plan to vote.
