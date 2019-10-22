The Portland Community Chamber of Commerce released a poll this week showing a tight race to become Portland’s next mayor.

The chamber, which has clashed with incumbent Mayor Ethan Strimling, commissioned a poll that sought to account for the ranked-choice voting method that will determine the winner by asking respondents for their second- and third-place votes.

The online poll of 347 likely voters, conducted Oct. 4-6 by Change Research, shows Strimling and City Councilor Spencer Thibodeau tied with 29 percent of the vote each after the first round. Former school board member Kate Snyder is a close third with 25 percent and Travis Curran in a distant fourth at 5 percent.

The poll included people leaning toward voting for each candidate and has a margin of error of plus or minus 5 percentage points. Analysis took into account age, gender, race, and the 2016 presidential vote.

Thibodeau emerged as the winner with 53 percent of the vote after Snyder’s second-choice votes were awarded. Twelve percent of those surveyed were either undecided or said they did not plan to vote.

Related Headlines Our complete coverage of the 2019 Portland mayoral race

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: