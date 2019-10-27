Grand Trunk Railroad Depot

Built: 1906

Location: Yarmouth

Sold: March 2019

Current use: Bank branch

 

Cosmopolitan Club

Built: 1841

Location: Bath

Sold: April 2018

Current use: Residential

 

George Washington Lodge

Built: 1890

Location: West Pembroke

Sold: June 2017

Current use: Library, gallery, meeting space

 

James O. Crooker House

Built: 1865

Location: Norway

Sold: January 2016

Current use: Residential

 

Abijah Buck House

Built: 1791

Location: Buckfield

Sold: May 2016

Current use: Residential

 

Robbins-Anderson House

Built: 1795

Location: South Thomaston

Sold: June 2015

Current use: Art gallery

