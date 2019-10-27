Grand Trunk Railroad Depot
Built: 1906
Location: Yarmouth
Sold: March 2019
Current use: Bank branch
Cosmopolitan Club
Built: 1841
Location: Bath
Sold: April 2018
Current use: Residential
George Washington Lodge
Built: 1890
Location: West Pembroke
Sold: June 2017
Current use: Library, gallery, meeting space
James O. Crooker House
Built: 1865
Location: Norway
Sold: January 2016
Current use: Residential
Abijah Buck House
Built: 1791
Location: Buckfield
Sold: May 2016
Current use: Residential
Robbins-Anderson House
Built: 1795
Location: South Thomaston
Sold: June 2015
Current use: Art gallery
