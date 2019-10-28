A Biddeford probate attorney has been appointed York County judge of probate by Gov. Janet Mills.

Scott Houde, a 46-year-old Biddeford native, has practiced probate, family and criminal law in Biddeford for more than 14 years.

Mills, who announced Houde’s appointment Monday, said his experience will be an asset in his new role.

“Scott Houde is a well-respected, experienced probate attorney, who has dedicated much of his life to serving the people of York County,” Mills said in a statement. “I am confident that Scott’s compassion, devotion to fairness, and commitment to the rule of law will serve the people of Maine well.”

Houde began his probate court career as an associate at Woodman Edmans Danylik Austin Smith & Jacques before establishing his own firm, the Law Office of Scott M. Houde. He previously served as president and board member of the York Bar Association and has been a member his entire career.

He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with honors from the University of New Hampshire’s Whittemore School of Business and Economics, and earned an MBA with honors from the University of Southern Maine.

Probate court judges typically handle family matters that include adoptions and guardianship cases involving incapacitated adults, as well as will and estate matters, and name changes.

Houde will serve the remainder of Judge Bryan Chabot’s term. Chabot resigned in August to accept a position as an administrative law judge with the Maine Workers’ Compensation Board. Chabot’s resignation became effective Oct. 6.

Chabot’s term is due to expire on Dec. 31, 2020. Chabot won the judgeship in November 2016 after defeating former York County Probate Judge Robert Nadeau.

