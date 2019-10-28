YARMOUTH — SequelCare of Maine & Northern Light will hold a flu clinic from 9-11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4 at 70 Bayview St. Flu shots will be provided free to those 18 and older, whether the patient has insurance or not. Call 847-2273 for more information.

