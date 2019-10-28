NEW YORK — Pitching coach Larry Rothschild was fired by the New York Yankees after nine seasons.

Rothschild replaced Dave Eiland in November 2011 to work for then-Yankees manager Joe Girardi, who had been a catcher for the Cubs during Rothschild’s first season as Chicago’s pitching coach. Rothschild stayed on when Aaron Boone replaced Girardi ahead of the 2018 season.

Now 65, Rothschild was Tampa Bay’s first manager from 1998 to April 2001 and was pitching coach of Cincinnati from 1992-93, Florida from 1995-97 and the Cubs from 2002-10.

He spent 11 years in the minor leagues as a pitcher for Cincinnati and Detroit, and had a 5.40 ERA and no decisions in seven big league relief appearances with the Tigers in 1981 and ’82.

The Yankees won the AL East this season and lost to Houston in the League Championship Series.

PADRES: San Diego hired Jayce Tingler as its new manager.

Tingler, 38, who was most recently was on Texas’ coaching staff as major league player development field coordinator, agreed with the Padres on a three-year contract.

Tingler will be introduced at a news conference Thursday at Petco Park.

Tingler takes over a team that has missed the playoffs for 13 straight seasons and hasn’t had a winning record in nine years.

PIRATES: The team fired General Manager Neal Huntington, the third high-profile dismissal following a last-place finish in the NL Central.

Pittsburgh parted with Manager Clint Hurdle on the last day of the regular season. The team president, Frank Coonelly, stepped away last week and will be replaced by a former Pittsburgh Penguins executive, Travis Williams.

Huntington arrived in Pittsburgh in 2007 and oversaw a franchise-wide makeover in which the club emerged from two decades of losing to reach the playoffs three straight times from 2013-15.

THE TWO women who flashed their breasts from behind the backstop during Game 5 of the World Series were banned from major league ballparks.

Major League Baseball sent the women a letter shortly after their escapade Sunday night.

Julia Rose and Lauren Summer identified themselves on social media. Popular on Instagram, they lifted their tops and exposed themselves as Houston Astros ace Gerrit Cole was set to pitch to Ryan Zimmerman of Washington in the seventh inning at Nationals Park.

The women were standing in the second row, slightly to the first-base side behind the plate. Their stunt was seen live on Fox by a camera shooting from center field.

