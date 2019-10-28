WESTBROOK — This fall is a special season for Westbrook High boys’ soccer coach Vincent Aceto, whose senior class of 13 is the first to be with him for all four years.

These seniors are a multicultural group with roots in six different nations besides the United States. Two of the leaders are midfielder Yahya Altaie and forward Chris Irakoze, the former born in Iraq and the latter in Burundi.

“They’re kind of like the light of the team,” Aceto said. “A lot of people respond to them.”

South Africa, Liberia, Eritrea and Jordan also blend into the Blue Blazes melting pot. On Saturday, eighth-seeded Westbrook advanced to a Class A South quarterfinals after a 2-1 victory over No. 9 Cheverus. The Blazes will play at No. 1 Gorham on Wednesday.

In a 7-4-3 regular season, Altaie scored seven goals and assisted on three others. We caught up to him at a recent practice, asked a few questions and learned his favorite pump-up music is Eminem’s “Lose Yourself.”

Q: How long did you live in Iraq?

A: I stayed there for two years. At that time, it was just not safe, so we went to Egypt. That’s where most of my family moved. I lived there (in Alexandria) for seven years.

Q: What’s your first language?

A: It’s Arabic, with an Iraqi accent. I grew up around Egyptians, but I still spoke (an Iraqi dialect) at home. They’re both Arabic, it’s just that the accent is a little different.

Q: What was it like coming to Maine as a 9 year-old?

A: It was surprising because of the winter. I couldn’t be outside with my friends all day like I used to be, so not as much soccer in the beginning.

Q: When did you start playing soccer?

A: I grew up playing with my cousins. I played for the school team in Alexandria. Then when I moved here I couldn’t play because I was only in fifth grade and you’ve got to wait until sixth grade. So I couldn’t play the first year.

Q: What was that like?

A: It was tough. No English, no soccer. The first year was definitely the toughest of the past eight years I’ve lived here.

Q: How long did it take to learn English?

A: About a year. I met a lot of friends in school who were just like me. Some of them had been here longer, and they would help me translate with teachers and everything. So that helped a lot.

Q: Did soccer help with the transition into a new life?

A: Yes, just in meeting all the new students. The way they play is different, of course, and the way they treat the sport is different.

Q: How was soccer different in Egypt?

A: Over there, it’s just on the field. Here, there’s a lot of team dinners and team bonding. It’s very fun.

Q: Your first high school season was cut short by injury. What happened?

A: I got injured the first game. My collarbone broke in half. I had to have surgery. So I just watched my friends play for the rest of the season. They still did very good. We had a freshman team that was undefeated. Just watching them was fun.

Q: What was it like coming back as a sophomore?

A: At first my parents told me that I shouldn’t play anymore. They didn’t want me to get hurt. I said that’s all I like to do. So I came back sophomore year and was questioning whether I’d even make varsity, but I ended up starting on varsity.

Q: Are there challenges in trying to assimilate all the cultures and backgrounds on the Westbrook roster?

A: I think it’s a strength. Like Chris, our captain, he’s from Burundi. When he yells to one of our teammates who’s from Congo, we don’t understand them. Then me and the other Arabic kids, we yell at each other in Arabic, then we come back in English so everyone can be included.

Q: What’s it like when you play a team that’s basically all white?

A: It’s interesting, because they all stare at us when we’re yelling to each other in different languages. It feels kind of cool because you know they can’t understand you, so it’s an advantage we have. They stay quiet and try to understand and you’ll hear, ‘Stay with them. They’re doing something.’

Q: Do you play other sports?

A: I did track in middle school, but I didn’t like it. I just don’t like running without a purpose.

Q: Gorham is the defending regional champion, yet lost to Westbrook in the regular season. Does that give you hope?

A: We know it’s possible this season, because with this league, every team has lost at least two games. I think any team can win it, and we know we can.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »