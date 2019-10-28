Welcome to the new Times Record online portal at pressherald.com.

We’re thrilled to introduce this new online experience that makes it easier for you to get your local Midcoast and state news on one website. New features include the ability for subscribers to comment on stories, and better tools for sharing Times Record stories on social media.

We will be importing our archived content from the old site over the next couple of weeks, while at the same time developing a new, improved E-edition. Meanwhile, you can read all the latest news out of southern Midcoast Maine right here.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

