Arrests

10/26 at 12:44 a.m. Emily Champagne, 28, of Arnold Drive, Lisbon, was arrested by Officer Brandon Curtis on Route 196, and charged with operating with a suspended or revoked license, violating condition of release and operating under the influence.

Summonses

10/26 at 10:12 a.m. Patrick Smith, 20, of Griffin Road, Freeport, was issued a summons by Officer Gregory McCarthy on Main Street on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

10/26 at 10 p.m. Zachary Raubeson, 23, of Bostwick Road, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier on Station Avenue on a charge of operating after suspension.

10/27 at 12:29 a.m. Four people were issued summonses on Maine Street on a charge of allowing a minor to possess or consume liquor: Ian Woodruff, 21, of Greenfield Drive, Camden; Chistopher Vachow, 22, of Middletown, Rhode Island; Devin Burdo, 21, of Lloyd Harbor, New York; and Nathaniel Deacon, 22, of Warren, Rhode Island.

Fire calls

10/22 at 12:03 p.m. Alarm on Columbia Avenue.

10/22 at 2:08 p.m. Structure fire on Thomas Point Road.

10/24 at 12:30 p.m. Fuel spill on Old Pennelville Road.

10/24 at 3:01 p.m. Fuel spill on Tree Farm Road.

10/24 at 11:30 p.m. Alarm on Mast Lane.

10/26 at 7:11 p.m. Alarm on River Road.

10/26 at 9:20 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Lunt Road.

10/26 at 10:53 p.m. Alarm on College Street.

10/27 at 7:03 a.m. Alarm on Park Row.

10/27 at 5:12 p.m. Structure fire on Midway Circle.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 59 calls from Oct. 22-28.

