Arrests

10/23 at 12:37 p.m. Coby Morin, 26, of Fore Street, Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Thomas Gabbard on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Summonses

10/26 at 10:12 a.m. Patrick A. Smith, 20, of Griffin Road, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Gregory McCarthy on a charge of operating after suspension.

Fire calls

10/22 at 7:52 a.m. Accident on East Street.

10/22 at 9:01 a.m. Accident on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

10/22 at 3:58 p.m. Vandalism on Wolfe’s Neck Road.

10/22 at 6:32 p.m. Accident on Mallett Drive.

10/23 at 9:37 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/23 at 4:39 p.m. Accident on Mallett Drive.

10/24 at 10:05 a.m. Accident on Hill Farm Road.

10/24 at 8:35 p.m. Accident on South Freeport Road.

10/24 at 11:59 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

10/25 at 7:25 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Ringrose Road.

10/25 at 9:10 a.m. Trespassing on Pownal Road.

10/25 at 5:24 p.m. Accident on School Street.

10/26 at 4:38 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

10/26 at 12:04 p.m. Accident on Depot Road.

10/26 at 1:00 p.m. Accident on Main Street.

10/27 at 1:58 p.m. Accident on Mallett Drive.

10/28 at 3:28 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 32 calls from Oct. 21-28.

