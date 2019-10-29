BRUNSWICK – Maine State Music Theatre has hired Amanda Choate to serve as the theater’s year-round development director.

In this role, Choate is responsible for sponsorship and ad sales, as well as soliciting major gifts and planned giving, organizing and managing concerts and special events, and coordinating and chaperoning all MSMT organized group travel.

Born and raised in Brunswick, Choate spent much of her time with MSMT – from 1996 until 2005 – performing in shows including “Evita” and “Chamberlain.” She attended the Walnut Hill School for the Arts as a theatre major and then went on to get her bachelor’s degree in musical theater from the University of Michigan, after which she moved to New York City. Professionally, she has acted on Disney Cruise Lines and regionally at the Muny, as well as various readings and new works in New York City. She also originated the role of Betty in the first workshop of “Beautiful: The Carol King Musical.”

Choate moved back to Brunswick in 2017 and became the director of the Brunswick High School theatre department, while starting a career in the development office at Bowdoin College. After volunteering for a summer in MSMT’s development office she was offered the full-time position.

“I feel incredibly lucky and proud to be back where it all started and in a position that allows me to share how much I love this organization with the rest of the community and the state of Maine,” Choate said in a news release.

Now in its 61st year, Maine State Music Theatre produces four main stage musicals, three Theatre for Young Audiences musicals and three Monday Concerts each summer at the Pickard Theater on the campus of Bowdoin College. For more information, visit msmt.org.

