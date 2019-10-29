Bath Garden Club cleans up at YMCA, awarding first scholarship

Inclement weather did little to discourage members of the Bath Garden Club’s Civic Beautification Committee on Oct. 23, when members helped clean out the Bath Area YMCA front garden and entryways to the facility’s parking lot.

In related news, the club is awarding its inaugural $2,500 scholarship this April in honor of Michele Ober, who was a tireless community volunteer.

The Civic Beautification Committee promotes projects to enhance the appearance of Bath and surrounding areas, and forms coalitions with other organizations to identify mutual goals and complete projects.

“A little rain doesn’t keep us down!” said publicity chairwoman Julie Rice in a prepared release.

The scholarship will be given to a student majoring in either environmental horticulture or sustainable agriculture at the University of Maine. Awardees must be a sophomore or higher, maintain at least a 3.0 GPA and be a full-time student. The recipient will demonstrate a strong work ethic, a commitment to sustainable agriculture or horticulture and the larger community, and intend to work in Maine upon graduation. UMaine faculty will nominate qualified student applicants.

The club’s next event is the annual Festival of Greens, to be held in early December at the Winter Street Center on Washington Street. Those interested in learning more about the Bath Garden Club can visit www.bathgardenclub.org.

Midcoast Life becomes an independent church with a new name

Known for its prominent involvement in the Midcoast community, including Trick or Trunk and Bath Heritage Days, Midcoast Life Church will soon embrace a new name and logo as it becomes an independent nonprofit church.

Midcoast Life Church will now be known as Church of the Midcoast and will rebrand with a new logo and website. Church officials are using the relaunch as an opportunity to grow and enhance existing programs and form new ones as well.

“We couldn’t be more excited to take this step,” Pastor Kim Gray said in an Oct. 27 press release. “We’re launching our new name with our church family at a birthday party the Sunday before our Trick or Trunk event, and can’t wait to open our doors as a new church with the same community and Christ-centered values on Nov. 3.”

Church of the Midcoast welcomes everyone to join them Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. at the Bath Area Senior Activity Center, located at 45 Floral St. Gray said services are upbeat, with inspiring Christian messages. People are encouraged to “come as they are,” she said, and leave renewed and energized with the spirit of Christ.

“Many people know us for events like our Trick or Trunk,” which serves hundreds of young trick-or-treaters, Pastor Kevin Gray said. “We hope the community will join us as we become an independent church dedicated to serving the Midcoast. We’re constantly adding new ways to come together as a church family; we want everyone to feel like they are loved and belong here.”

Midcoast Life Church opened in Bath in 2007 under the parentage of LifeChurch in Gorham. Originally meeting at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, members later found a new home at the Bath Senior Activity Center.

Over the past nine months they’ve been working toward becoming an independent entity, which culminates in the rebranding effort. The new Church of the Midcoast has been celebrating its rebirth in recent weeks as a church family with service-centered celebrations such as collecting items for the Bath Food Pantry themed to embrace their new church color, blue.

“It’s kind of amazing, it takes nine months to grow a baby in the womb, so in many ways our journey to becoming an independent church has been a rebirth for us,” the Grays said. “We’re looking forward to seeing where God takes our journey next as Church of the Midcoast.”

