SPRINGVALE – Montgomery “Monty” Raymond Drown was born on August 31, 1952 and passed away on October 24, 2019 at the age of 67.

Monty grew up in Alfred and as a youngster learned the value of hard work by earning money mowing lawns. He attended Massabesic High School where he met his high school sweetheart, Bernice Morais, whom he began dating on February 14, 1970 and married on April 14, 1973. He and Bernice were blessed and over joyed when they adopted their daughter Shannon on September 22, 1985.

After high school he went on to SMVTI (now SMCC) for welding. Monty welded for 47 years, starting out at General Electric, moving on to Hussey Seating, and eventually retiring from Baker Company.

Monty loved racing and time spent with the owners and his crew at Beech Ridge. In 1973 he had his first car # 54 and continued racing until 1985 when he welcomed Shannon into our family and racing was over. His passion for cars however, never subsided. He had many projects to keep him busy over the years. Monty passed on his love to his daughter Shannon who worked on the Nova, Chevelle, and finally the Camaro with him.

Monty was the best husband; father, brother, son, and friend anyone could have asked for. He was loving, kind, gentle, thoughtful, and caring. Monty was always willing to help a friend or family member without hesitation. He greeted everyone with a smile and would ask how your day was going; and would genuinely care about your response. Monty was the definition of a good man and an inspiration to all.

Monty loved watching NASCAR and attending races at Beech Ridge, and rooting for the Patriots, Celtics and the Red Sox. He also enjoyed snowmobiling when he wasn’t busy plowing snow.

Montgomery was predeceased by his father Raymond Drown.

Monty is lovingly survived by his wife, Bernice Drown and by his daughter, Shannon Drown; his mother, Barbara Drown, his four sisters, Gloria Hussey and husband Nelson; Susan Lewis and husband Michael; Debbie Travis; and Gail Ouellette and husband Ronnie; his sister-in-law Lila Butler and husband Norman; his brother-in-law Sylvio Morais, his brother-in-law Aimes Morais and wife Brenda; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Alfred Parish Church, 12 Kennebunk Rd., in Alfred. A private funeral will be held for the family with committal prayers and burial at Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to:

The Salvation Army,

P.O. Box 616

Sanford, ME 04073.

