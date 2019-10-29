WINDHAM – Nancy Grace Durr passed away peacefully on Oct. 24, 2019 at the age of 87 with her family by her side.

Nancy was born in 1932 in Queens, N.Y., and, over the years, lived in New York, Florida, and Maine. Her family always recalls her zest for life: Beach outings, spending time with her family and friends, and cribbage tournaments were among the special times Nancy had.

Nancy loved spending time with her family and friends. If there was a card game open, you could surely find Nancy playing and likely winning – Cribbage was her specialty. She was also an amazing gardener and loved sharing plants with family and friends. Nancy was an active member with the American Legion Auxiliary. Not only did Nancy love her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, she also loved animals, and her cats and dogs were always part of her life as well.

Nancy is preceded by her beloved husband Robert Durr; son Tom Durr, daughter Nancy Wilcox; and brother Kenneth Jagel. Nancy is survived by her brother William and his wife Jean Jagel and sister-in-law Mildred Jagel; daughters Laura Ryal, Carol Durr, Barbara Durr and son-in-law Marshall Wilcox; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at Casco Village Church, United Church of Christ, 941 Meadow Road Casco on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Joyce Long officiating. There will be a reception to follow.

