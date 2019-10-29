KENNEBUNKPORT – Nancy Twombly Fowle Spooner, 99 years young, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Bradford Commons, in Kennebunk. Nancy was born May 23, 1920 in Cambridge, MA, the daughter of Henry Benjamin and Ruth Kimball Twombly, and is a 1942 graduate of Wheaton College in Norton, MA, and earned her masters degree in Art from Harvard in 1947. Nancy began working with the Boston Athenaeum, then became a docent and reference librarian with Boston Museum of Fine Arts, where she met her first husband, Eugene Fowle. She went on to own and operate Abbott Arts Gift Shop in Woburn MA, which she operated for 25 years. Moving to Kennebunkport in the 1980’s, she was an active member of the community. She was a member of South Congregational Church and its women’s club, Good Cheer, Kennebunkport Historical Society, Senior Center in Lower Village, the Arundel Yacht Club, and is a lifetime member of Boston Athenaeum.She is predeceased by her first husband, Eugene Fowle, who died in 1983, and her second husband Thomas Spooner, who died in 2001, and step daughter Nancy Spooner Emery who died in 1997. Survivors include her sons Walter C. Fowle and his partner Patricia Gallagher of Stoneham, MA, Dana H. Fowle and his wife Susan of Reading, MA, Step daughters Bette-Jean Spooner Austin and her husband Richard of Lake Geneva, WI, and Cynthia Spooner Paquette and her husband Mark of Kennebunkport, 3 step grandchildren and 8 step great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at The South Congregational Church, 2 North St. Kennebunkport, ME with Reverend Burton Howe officiating. Interment will be in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn, MA on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 11AM.Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St. Kennebunk ME. 04043www.bibberfuneral.comShould friends desire, donations in Nancy’s memory can be made to:The South Congregational ChurchPO Box 414Kennebunkport, ME 04046, orYork Hospital15 Hospital DriveYork, ME 03901.n. 24, 1938, the only son of Elisha and Doris Camp. Ted grew up in Saxtons River, Vt. where he developed a love of cars, turtles, and dogs. As a teenager, he bought his first vehicle, a Ford Model A truck from his grandfather for $12.00 and restored it himself, which was the first of many cars that he owned and loved. To know Ted is to know how much he loved his cars. Ted earned his BS at Stetson University and his Master’s in Education from Keene State. He was a teacher for many years in New Hampshire and finished out his career as a middle school administrator in Newburyport, Mass., retiring in 1983.In retirement he started up a business called the Worthless Worker, which was exactly what it sounds like! In his free time, he enjoyed snowmobiling with his sons and friends in Canada, going to numerous Nascar races, owning unique automobiles, making life long friends and annoying the neighbors with his loud country music on Treasure Island, spending winters on Sanibel island with his wife, Joyce, and his dogs Waldo and Nadia and his many turtles. Ted lived in Stratham 20 years before moving to Kennebunkport into their dream home where they enjoyed their beautiful ocean view, fun times with family and friends by the pool, and constantly weeding his garden. Active in the Kennebunkport- Kennebunk community, volunteered for the Kennebunkport Historical Society and the Conservation Trust, was a member and Commodore of the Eagle Rock Club, Arundel Yacht Club, and founding member of the Sleazy Bar Group, and was a huge lover of animals, especially his own dogs and turtles and participated in many fundraisers for the Animal Welfare Society Survivors include his beloved wife of 52 years, Joyce; his children, Cindy Slater of New Vineyard, Elisha Edward Jr. and Peggy Camp of West Newbury, Mass., Ira and Kirsten Camp of Arundel, Sara Washburn, and Molly and Derek Joyce all of Kennebunk; 12 grandchildren Joe, Stephanie, Teddy, Rachel, Stuart, Gillian, William, Chase, Riley, Jake, Jack, and Ronan and his cherished dog, Maggie.Ted wants to be remembered as loving his family and believing that “honesty” is a most important character trait. Calling hours will be from 2 – 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, at Bibber Memorial Chapel at 67 Summer St. in Kennebunk followed by a service on Monday, Oct. 28, at 1 p.m. at Saint David’s Episcopal Church at 138 York St. in Kennebunk.To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Ted’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043. Should friends desire,memorial contributions may be made to the:Animal Welfare SocietyPO Box 43West Kennebunk, ME 04094

