READFIELD — His team had the higher seed, and the far better record. But Maranacook Coach Travis Magnusson knew his team’s Class C South girls’ soccer quarterfinal with Waynflete would be a closer game than expected.

“We talked, since we saw that it was going to be them, that it was going to be a one-goal game,” Magnusson said.

The Black Bears didn’t have to wait long for the only goal they’d get — and the only one they’d need. Grace Dwyer scored off an Emily Harper assist in the second minute, and No. 4 Maranacook held on to beat No. 12 Waynflete, 1-0 on Tuesday.

The Black Bears (11-2-3) advanced to the C South semifinals for the second straight season. They reached the state title game before falling to Fort Kent last year.

“We worked really hard, I think we deserved this,” Harper said. “It was a super tough game. They were seeded lower than us, but I don’t think seeding really matters. They played really well.”

Waynflete, which beat No. 5 Oak Hill in the previous round, fell just short of another upset and finished 3-10-3, though co-coach Carrie Earls said the Flyers proved they were better than their record indicated.

“I’m not surprised we gave them a battle. This is a team that’s fought all season, we were definitely dealt some bad luck throughout the regular season,” she said. “I think it showed in our playoffs the team we really were.”

NOBLE 2, PORTLAND 1: Amy Fleming scored two breakaway goals and the seventh-seeded Knights (11-4-1) pulled off the upset over the No. 2 Bulldogs (11-3-1) in a Class A South quarterfinal in Portland.

Raegan Kelly made six saves for the win.

Isabella More scored for Portland with Annika More assisting. Caroline Lerch finished with two saves.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 9, PISCATAQUIS 0: Serena Mower, Jasmine Huntsman and Naomi Reischman each scored two goals as the top-seeded Panthers (12-2-1) cruised to a 6-0 halftime lead and rolled past the No. 8 Pirates (4-11) in a Class D South quarterfinal in Yarmouth.

Michala Wallace and Angel Huntsman added a goal an assist each while Eliza Chace also scored.

Lauren Robinson made 17 saves for Piscataquis.

BRUNSWICK 4, HAMPDEN ACADEMY 0: Betty Bakkila had a goal and two assists to lead the Dragons (12-3) to a Class A North quarterfinal win over the Broncos (7-6-2) in Brunswick.

Kynli Van Leer scored twice for Brunswick, with Isabella Banks adding a goal and an assist. Emma Banks also had an assist.

CAPE ELIZABETH 6, GREELY 0: Karli Chapin and Maggie Cochran scored two goals apiece as the top-seeded Capers (14-1) handled the No. 9 Rangers (7-8-1) in a Class B South quarterfinal at Cape Elizabeth.

Liv Cochran had a goal and two assists and Sami Olsen added a goal.

Elise Ekowicki led Greely with 14 saves.

YARMOUTH 2, YORK 0: Katelyn D’Appolonia and Ehryn Groothoff each scored as the Clippers (12-2-1) earned a Class B South quarterfinal win over the Wildcats (9-7) in Yarmouth.

Yarmouth goalkeeper Kate Siegel made two saves, while York goalkeeper Allie MacDonald had six.

Yarmouth will host Medomak Valley in the B South semifinal on Saturday.

CHEVERUS 3, KENNEBUNK 0: Emma Gallant scored three goals to the lead the top-seeded Stags (15-0) past the ninth-seeded Rams (9-6-1) in a Class A South quarterfinal in Portland.

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 5, SACOPEE VALLEY 4: Alicen Burnham scored three goals and Monmouth held on to beat the Hawks (9-3-4) in a Class C South quarterfinal played in Lewiston.

The top-ranked Mustangs (15-0) will next face No. 4 Maranacook.

Lakyn Hink scored three goals for ninth-seeded Sacopee Valley while Gabby Jamerson-Martin added one.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 1, ERSKINE ACADEMY 0: Senior Hannah Prock scored her first goal of the season, and the sixth-seeded Panthers held on to upset No. 3 Erskine (10-3-2) in a Class B South semifinal.

Prock’s goal came with 20:01 to play in the first half. Stationed alone in front of the Erskine goal, Prock took a pass from Annie Vannoy. Prock didn’t get off a great shot, but the ball took a weird spin off the inside of her foot to sneak past Eagles keeper Taylor Shute.

FREEPORT 4, LINCOLN ACADEMY 0: Catriona Gould scored three goals and powered the Falcons (11-3-1) past the Eagles (9-4-2) in a Class B South quarterfinal in Freeport.

Carly Intraversato added three assists and Leah Rusiecki had three saves in goal.

Sandra Thelander stopped 10 shots in net for Lincoln Academy.

